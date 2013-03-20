* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,845-1,058 03,000 0,845-1,060 Gondal 02,000 824-1,032 01,500 821-1,043 Jasdan 0,500 798-1,014 0,500 800-1,029 Jamnagar 00,500 840-1,045 01,000 843-1,052 Junagadh 01,000 793-1,022 01,000 781-1,026 Keshod 00,500 781-1,000 00,500 788-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,853-1,058 0,855-1,060 0,845-0,988 0,845-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,170 1,950-2,272 1,905-2,240 Sesame (Black) 0,064 2,060-2,400 2,075-2,423 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,150 0,666-0,686 0,671-0,689 Rapeseeds 150 511-583 531-561 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,190 1,815 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 575 578 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 597 600 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed