*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 853-1,058 855-1,060 845-0,988 845-0,990 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,190 1,818 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 575 578 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 597 600 955-0,960 960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 835-0,840 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 800-0,805 800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,000-28,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed