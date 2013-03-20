*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 853-1,058 855-1,060 845-0,988 845-0,990
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,185 1,190 1,818 1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 575 578 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 597 600 955-0,960 960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 835-0,840 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 800-0,805 800-0,805
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,000-28,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed