* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,841-1,062 03,500 0,845-1,058
Gondal 01,500 842-1,036 02,000 824-1,032
Jasdan 0,500 800-1,029 0,500 798-1,014
Jamnagar 01,000 857-1,080 00,500 840-1,045
Junagadh 01,500 782-1,034 01,000 793-1,022
Keshod 01,000 775-1,000 00,500 781-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,858-1,062 0,853-1,058 0,841-0,995 0,845-0,988
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,254 1,960-2,285 1,950-2,272
Sesame (Black) 0,088 2,100-2,435 2,060-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,050 0,681-0,693 0,666-0,686
Rapeseeds 070 534-580 511-583
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,185 1,185 1,818 1,818
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 575 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 597 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed