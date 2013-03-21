* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,841-1,062 03,500 0,845-1,058 Gondal 01,500 842-1,036 02,000 824-1,032 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,029 0,500 798-1,014 Jamnagar 01,000 857-1,080 00,500 840-1,045 Junagadh 01,500 782-1,034 01,000 793-1,022 Keshod 01,000 775-1,000 00,500 781-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,858-1,062 0,853-1,058 0,841-0,995 0,845-0,988 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,254 1,960-2,285 1,950-2,272 Sesame (Black) 0,088 2,100-2,435 2,060-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,050 0,681-0,693 0,666-0,686 Rapeseeds 070 534-580 511-583 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,185 1,818 1,818 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 575 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 597 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed