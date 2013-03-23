* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,78,000-0,79,000 versus 0,76,000-0,77,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,841-1,062 03,500 0,790-1,035 Gondal 01,500 815-1,040 02,000 826-1,022 Jasdan 0,500 794-1,016 0,500 790-1,010 Jamnagar 01,000 842-1,061 00,500 829-1,066 Junagadh 01,500 780-1,029 01,000 774-1,015 Keshod 00,500 770-1,024 00,500 770-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,858-1,062 0,860-1,035 0,841-0,995 0,790-0,985 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,216 1,930-2,246 1,940-2,250 Sesame (Black) 0,018 2,100-2,440 2,080-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 0,672-0,687 0,675-0,692 Rapeseeds 100 519-560 515-560 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,180 1,825 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 584 581 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 606 603 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed