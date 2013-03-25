* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 0,78,000-0,79,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,841-1,062 01,500 0,841-1,062 Gondal 00,000 815-1,040 01,500 815-1,040 Jasdan 0,000 794-1,016 0,500 794-1,016 Jamnagar 00,000 842-1,061 01,000 842-1,061 Junagadh 02,000 793-1,035 01,500 780-1,029 Keshod 00,500 776-1,023 00,500 770-1,024 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,858-1,062 0,000-0,000 0,841-0,995 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,930-2,246 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,100-2,440 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,672-0,687 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 519-560 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,830 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 583 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 605 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,745 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed