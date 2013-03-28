* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to sufficient supply. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 01,500 0,841-1,062 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 815-1,040 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,500 794-1,016 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 01,000 842-1,061 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 793-1,035 Keshod 01,000 803-1,005 01,000 790-1,014 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,858-1,062 0,000-0,000 0,841-0,995 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,930-2,246 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,100-2,440 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,672-0,687 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 519-560 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,200 1,825 1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 602 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed