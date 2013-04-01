*Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 858-1,062 000-0,000 841-0,995 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,060-1,061 1,060-1,061 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,190 1,825 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 575 578 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 597 600 955-0,960 960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,600-29,700 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed