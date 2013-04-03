* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,860-1,076 01,500 0,860-1,074
Gondal 02,500 853-1,064 01,500 840-1,066
Jasdan 0,500 800-1,040 0,500 802-1,035
Jamnagar 01,000 872-1,081 01,000 850-1,072
Junagadh 02,500 823-1,045 02,000 811-1,032
Keshod 00,500 781-1,025 00,500 794-1,026
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,884-1,076 0,886-1,074 0,860-1,021 0,860-1,018
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,421 1,975-2,370 1,950-2,370
Sesame (Black) 0,176 2,000-2,520 1,825-2,475
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,180 0,630-0,703 0,625-0,700
Rapeseeds 240 538-589 535-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,210 1,855 1,850
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 584 581 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 606 603 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,980 1,980 3,050-3,060 3,050-3,060
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,200-3,205
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed