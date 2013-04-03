* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,860-1,076 01,500 0,860-1,074 Gondal 02,500 853-1,064 01,500 840-1,066 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,040 0,500 802-1,035 Jamnagar 01,000 872-1,081 01,000 850-1,072 Junagadh 02,500 823-1,045 02,000 811-1,032 Keshod 00,500 781-1,025 00,500 794-1,026 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,884-1,076 0,886-1,074 0,860-1,021 0,860-1,018 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,421 1,975-2,370 1,950-2,370 Sesame (Black) 0,176 2,000-2,520 1,825-2,475 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,180 0,630-0,703 0,625-0,700 Rapeseeds 240 538-589 535-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,210 1,855 1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 584 581 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 606 603 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,980 1,980 3,050-3,060 3,050-3,060 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,200-3,205 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed