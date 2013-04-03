*Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,884-1,076 0,886-1,074 0,860-1,021 0,860-1,018 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,210 1,875 1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 592 581 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 614 603 0,980-0,985 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,980 1,980 3,050-3,060 3,050-3,060 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,200-3,205 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,600-29,700 29,600-29,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed