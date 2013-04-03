*Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
*Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,884-1,076 0,886-1,074 0,860-1,021 0,860-1,018
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,210 1,875 1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 592 581 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 614 603 0,980-0,985 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,980 1,980 3,050-3,060 3,050-3,060
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,200-3,205
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 29,600-29,700 29,600-29,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed