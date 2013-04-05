* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,850-1,070 02,000 0,860-1,076
Gondal 02,000 841-1,062 02,500 853-1,064
Jasdan 0,500 790-1,027 0,500 800-1,040
Jamnagar 01,500 851-1,075 01,000 872-1,081
Junagadh 02,000 804-1,052 02,500 823-1,045
Keshod 01,000 780-1,022 00,500 781-1,025
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,886-1,070 0,884-1,076 0,850-1,002 0,860-1,021
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,375 1,900-2,331 1,975-2,370
Sesame (Black) 0,175 1,900-2,520 2,000-2,520
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 3,100 0,620-0,695 0,630-0,703
Rapeseeds 155 532-590 538-589
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,230 1,890 1,875
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 592 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 614 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,980 1,980 3,050-3,060 3,050-3,060
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil label tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,200-3,205
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed