* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,850-1,070 02,000 0,860-1,076 Gondal 02,000 841-1,062 02,500 853-1,064 Jasdan 0,500 790-1,027 0,500 800-1,040 Jamnagar 01,500 851-1,075 01,000 872-1,081 Junagadh 02,000 804-1,052 02,500 823-1,045 Keshod 01,000 780-1,022 00,500 781-1,025 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,886-1,070 0,884-1,076 0,850-1,002 0,860-1,021 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,375 1,900-2,331 1,975-2,370 Sesame (Black) 0,175 1,900-2,520 2,000-2,520 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,100 0,620-0,695 0,630-0,703 Rapeseeds 155 532-590 538-589 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,230 1,890 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 592 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 614 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,980 1,980 3,050-3,060 3,050-3,060 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,075-2,080 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,200-3,205 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed