*Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to continued retail demand. *Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 886-1,070 884-1,076 850-1,002 860-1,021 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,230 1,900 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 592 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 614 990-0,995 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,980 1,980 3,050-3,060 3,050-3,060 Castor oil commercial 735 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 745 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,080-2,085 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 850-0,855 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,200-3,205 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,600-29,700 29,600-29,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed