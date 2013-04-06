* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,88,000-0,89,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 860-1,080 3,000 850-1,070 Gondal 2,500 843-1,053 2,000 841-1,062 Jasdan 500 781-1,030 500 790-1,027 Jamnagar --,500 835-1,061 1,500 851-1,075 Junagadh 1,500 800-1,060 2,000 804-1,052 Keshod --,500 764-1,037 1,000 780-1,022 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 877-1,080 886-1,070 860-1,005 850-1,002 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 175 1,925-2,319 1,900-2,331 Sesame (Black) 075 1,870-2,535 1,900-2,520 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 3,060 630-0,688 620-0,695 Rapeseeds 450 542-603 532-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,900 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 620 985-0,990 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,980 1,980 3,050-3,060 3,050-3,060 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 845-0,850 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,200-3,205 3,200-3,205 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed