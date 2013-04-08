* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 0,88,000-0,89,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,866-1,075 04,000 0,860-1,080 Gondal 02,000 845-1,041 02,500 843-1,053 Jasdan 0,500 776-1,039 0,500 781-1,030 Jamnagar 01,000 850-1,080 00,500 835-1,061 Junagadh 02,000 783-1,054 01,500 800-1,060 Keshod 00,500 756-1,035 00,500 764-1,037 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,882-1,075 0,877-1,080 0,866-1,012 0,860-1,005 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,150 1,880-2,301 1,925-2,319 Sesame (Black) 0,100 2,000-2,526 1,870-2,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,750 0,625-0,687 0,630-0,688 Rapeseeds 325 555-606 542-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,245 1,900 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,020 1,980 3,100-3,110 3,050-3,060 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,200-3,205 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed