* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 0,88,000-0,89,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,866-1,075 04,000 0,860-1,080
Gondal 02,000 845-1,041 02,500 843-1,053
Jasdan 0,500 776-1,039 0,500 781-1,030
Jamnagar 01,000 850-1,080 00,500 835-1,061
Junagadh 02,000 783-1,054 01,500 800-1,060
Keshod 00,500 756-1,035 00,500 764-1,037
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,882-1,075 0,877-1,080 0,866-1,012 0,860-1,005
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,150 1,880-2,301 1,925-2,319
Sesame (Black) 0,100 2,000-2,526 1,870-2,535
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,750 0,625-0,687 0,630-0,688
Rapeseeds 325 555-606 542-603
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,245 1,900 1,895
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,020 1,980 3,100-3,110 3,050-3,060
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,200-3,205
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed