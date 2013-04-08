*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. *Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 882-1,075 877-1,080 866-1,012 860-1,005 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,895 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 620 995-1,000 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,020 1,980 3,100-3,110 3,050-3,060 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,200-3,205 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,000-31,100 29,600-29,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed