*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
*Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 882-1,075 877-1,080 866-1,012 860-1,005
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,895 1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 598 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 624 620 995-1,000 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,020 1,980 3,100-3,110 3,050-3,060
Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,200-3,205
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 31,000-31,100 29,600-29,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed