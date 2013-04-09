1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and
selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,884-1,075 0,882-1,075 0,861-1,011 0,866-1,012
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,895 1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 608 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 630 624 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,020 2,020 3,100-3,110 3,100-3,110
Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,250-3,255
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 32,500-32,600 31,000-31,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,861-1,075 03,500 0,866-1,075
Gondal 02,000 833-1,058 02,000 845-1,041
Jasdan 0,500 775-1,046 0,500 776-1,039
Jamnagar 01,000 829-1,084 01,000 850-1,080
Junagadh 01,500 770-1,042 02,000 783-1,054
Keshod 00,500 755-1,032 00,500 756-1,035
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,884-1,075 0,882-1,075 0,861-1,011 0,866-1,012
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,275 1,875-2,300 1,880-2,301
Sesame (Black) 0,064 2,060-2,550 2,000-2,526
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,750 0,630-0,690 0,625-0,687
Rapeseeds 080 560-605 555-606
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,895 1,895
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,020 2,020 3,100-3,110 3,100-3,110
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil label tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,250-3,255
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
