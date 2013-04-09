1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,884-1,075 0,882-1,075 0,861-1,011 0,866-1,012 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,895 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 624 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,020 2,020 3,100-3,110 3,100-3,110 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,250-3,255 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,500-32,600 31,000-31,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:44 09Apr13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Apr 09 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,861-1,075 03,500 0,866-1,075 Gondal 02,000 833-1,058 02,000 845-1,041 Jasdan 0,500 775-1,046 0,500 776-1,039 Jamnagar 01,000 829-1,084 01,000 850-1,080 Junagadh 01,500 770-1,042 02,000 783-1,054 Keshod 00,500 755-1,032 00,500 756-1,035 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,884-1,075 0,882-1,075 0,861-1,011 0,866-1,012 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,275 1,875-2,300 1,880-2,301 Sesame (Black) 0,064 2,060-2,550 2,000-2,526 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,750 0,630-0,690 0,625-0,687 Rapeseeds 080 560-605 555-606 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,895 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 624 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,020 2,020 3,100-3,110 3,100-3,110 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,250-3,255 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed