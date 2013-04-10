India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,865-1,113 03,000 0,861-1,075 Gondal 02,500 842-1,080 02,000 833-1,058 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,053 0,500 775-1,046 Jamnagar 00,500 860-1,095 01,000 829-1,084 Junagadh 01,000 765-1,046 01,500 770-1,042 Keshod 00,500 748-1,044 00,500 755-1,032 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,886-1,113 0,884-1,075 0,865-1,082 0,861-1,011 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,280 1,900-2,227 1,875-2,300 Sesame (Black) 0,112 1,980-2,548 2,060-2,550 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,400 0,660-0,720 0,630-0,690 Rapeseeds 072 554-609 560-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,895 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 630 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,020 2,020 3,100-3,110 3,100-3,110 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,250-3,255 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India