* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,865-1,113 03,000 0,861-1,075 Gondal 02,500 842-1,080 02,000 833-1,058 Jasdan 0,500 800-1,053 0,500 775-1,046 Jamnagar 00,500 860-1,095 01,000 829-1,084 Junagadh 01,000 765-1,046 01,500 770-1,042 Keshod 00,500 748-1,044 00,500 755-1,032 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,886-1,113 0,884-1,075 0,865-1,082 0,861-1,011 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,280 1,900-2,227 1,875-2,300 Sesame (Black) 0,112 1,980-2,548 2,060-2,550 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,400 0,660-0,720 0,630-0,690 Rapeseeds 072 554-609 560-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,895 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 630 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,020 2,020 3,100-3,110 3,100-3,110 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,250-3,255 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed