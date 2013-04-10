India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved up further due to short supply. *Mustard oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices. *Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 886-1,113 884-1,075 865-1,082 861-1,011 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,245 1,885 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 611 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 630 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,020 2,020 3,100-3,110 3,100-3,110 Castor oil commercial 740 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 750 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 855-0,860 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,250-3,255 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,500-33,600 32,500-32,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
