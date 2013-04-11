* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,02,000-1,03,000 versus 0,98,000-0,99,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,851-1,100 02,000 0,865-1,113 Gondal 02,000 833-1,061 02,500 842-1,080 Jasdan 0,500 809-1,039 0,500 800-1,053 Jamnagar 01,000 864-1,112 00,500 860-1,095 Junagadh 01,500 797-1,044 01,000 765-1,046 Keshod 00,500 778-1,031 00,500 748-1,044 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,880-1,100 0,886-1,113 0,851-1,075 0,865-1,082 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,180 1,900-2,260 1,900-2,227 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,140-2,570 1,980-2,548 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,950 0,640-0,710 0,660-0,720 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 554-609 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,885 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 614 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 633 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,020 2,020 3,100-3,110 3,100-3,110 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,250-3,255 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed