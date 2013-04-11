*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil eased die to increased selling from refinery units. *Mustard oil moved up further due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 880-1,100 886-1,113 851-1,075 865-1,082 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,885 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 611 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 633 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,020 2,020 3,100-3,110 3,100-3,110 Castor oil commercial 730 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 740 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,250-3,255 3,250-3,255 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,900-34,000 33,500-33,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed