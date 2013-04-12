* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,875-1,151 02,500 0,851-1,100 Gondal 01,500 859-1,092 02,000 833-1,061 Jasdan 0,500 826-1,034 0,500 809-1,039 Jamnagar 00,500 900-1,127 01,000 864-1,112 Junagadh 01,000 795-1,060 01,500 797-1,044 Keshod 00,500 780-1,046 00,500 778-1,031 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,900-1,151 0,880-1,100 0,875-1,125 0,851-1,075 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,170 2,010-2,260 1,900-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,070 1,995-2,519 2,140-2,570 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,850 0,635-0,700 0,640-0,710 Rapeseeds 275 560-604 554-609 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,885 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 630 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,020 3,130-3,140 3,100-3,110 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,290-3,295 3,250-3,255 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed