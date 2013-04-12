Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,875-1,151 02,500 0,851-1,100 Gondal 01,500 859-1,092 02,000 833-1,061 Jasdan 0,500 826-1,034 0,500 809-1,039 Jamnagar 00,500 900-1,127 01,000 864-1,112 Junagadh 01,000 795-1,060 01,500 797-1,044 Keshod 00,500 780-1,046 00,500 778-1,031 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,900-1,151 0,880-1,100 0,875-1,125 0,851-1,075 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,170 2,010-2,260 1,900-2,260 Sesame (Black) 0,070 1,995-2,519 2,140-2,570 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,850 0,635-0,700 0,640-0,710 Rapeseeds 275 560-604 554-609 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,885 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 630 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,020 3,130-3,140 3,100-3,110 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,290-3,295 3,250-3,255 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: