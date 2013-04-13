* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 875-1,126 2,500 875-1,151 Gondal 1,500 852-1,095 1,500 859-1,092 Jasdan 500 812-1,056 500 826-1,034 Jamnagar 1,000 909-1,115 --,500 900-1,127 Junagadh 1,500 800-1,048 1,000 795-1,060 Keshod --,500 793-1,044 --,500 780-1,046 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 901-1,126 900-1,151 875-1,105 875-1,125 (auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 125 1,975-2,200 2,010-2,260 Sesame (Black) 055 2,060-2,534 1,995-2,519 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,200 640-0,698 635-0,700 Rapeseeds 165 543-603 560-604 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,230 1,880 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 630 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,060 2,045 3,160-3,170 3,140-3,150 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 860-0,865 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,310-3,315 3,290-3,295 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed