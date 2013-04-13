* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 875-1,126 2,500 875-1,151
Gondal 1,500 852-1,095 1,500 859-1,092
Jasdan 500 812-1,056 500 826-1,034
Jamnagar 1,000 909-1,115 --,500 900-1,127
Junagadh 1,500 800-1,048 1,000 795-1,060
Keshod --,500 793-1,044 --,500 780-1,046
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 901-1,126 900-1,151 875-1,105 875-1,125
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 125 1,975-2,200 2,010-2,260
Sesame (Black) 055 2,060-2,534 1,995-2,519
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,200 640-0,698 635-0,700
Rapeseeds 165 543-603 560-604
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,230 1,880 1,880
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 630 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,060 2,045 3,160-3,170 3,140-3,150
Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 860-0,865 860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,310-3,315 3,290-3,295
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed