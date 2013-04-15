* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,04,000-1,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 850-1,125 2,000 875-1,126 Gondal 2,000 860-1,096 1,500 852-1,095 Jasdan 500 809-1,063 500 812-1,056 Jamnagar 1,500 885-1,099 1,000 909-1,115 Junagadh 2,000 804-1,056 1,500 800-1,048 Keshod --,500 790-1,039 --,500 793-1,044 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,125 901-1,126 850-1,100 875-1,105 (auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 240 1,980-2,261 1,975-2,200 Sesame (Black) 175 2,075-2,524 2,060-2,534 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,250 635-0,700 640-0,698 Rapeseeds 220 560-609 543-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,875 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 616 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 638 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,060 2,060 3,160-3,170 3,160-3,170 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 850-0,855 860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,310-3,315 3,310-3,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed