* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,04,000-1,05,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 850-1,125 2,000 875-1,126
Gondal 2,000 860-1,096 1,500 852-1,095
Jasdan 500 809-1,063 500 812-1,056
Jamnagar 1,500 885-1,099 1,000 909-1,115
Junagadh 2,000 804-1,056 1,500 800-1,048
Keshod --,500 790-1,039 --,500 793-1,044
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,125 901-1,126 850-1,100 875-1,105
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 240 1,980-2,261 1,975-2,200
Sesame (Black) 175 2,075-2,524 2,060-2,534
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,250 635-0,700 640-0,698
Rapeseeds 220 560-609 543-603
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,875 1,880
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 616 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 638 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,060 2,060 3,160-3,170 3,160-3,170
Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 850-0,855 860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,310-3,315 3,310-3,315
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed