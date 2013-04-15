*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
*Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-1,125 901-1,126 850-1,100 875-1,105
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,230 1,865 1,880
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 612 616 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 634 638 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,060 2,060 3,160-3,170 3,160-3,170
Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 850-0,855 860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,310-3,315 3,310-3,315
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 32,000-32,100 33,400-33,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed