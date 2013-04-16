* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 891-1,100 3,000 850-1,125
Gondal 2,500 855-1,081 2,000 860-1,096
Jasdan 500 807-1,075 500 809-1,063
Jamnagar --,500 854-1,093 1,500 885-1,099
Junagadh 1,500 798-1,067 2,000 804-1,056
Keshod --,500 790-1,035 --,500 790-1,039
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 900-1,100 900-1,125 891-1,051 850-1,100
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 110 1,995-2,280 1,980-2,261
Sesame (Black) 052 1,950-2,519 2,075-2,524
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,150 640-0,694 635-0,700
Rapeseeds 105 575-615 560-609
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 634 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,090 2,060 3,200-3,210 3,160-3,170
Castor oil commercial 723 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 733 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 850-0,855 850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,350-3,355 3,310-3,315
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed