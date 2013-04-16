* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 891-1,100 3,000 850-1,125 Gondal 2,500 855-1,081 2,000 860-1,096 Jasdan 500 807-1,075 500 809-1,063 Jamnagar --,500 854-1,093 1,500 885-1,099 Junagadh 1,500 798-1,067 2,000 804-1,056 Keshod --,500 790-1,035 --,500 790-1,039 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,100 900-1,125 891-1,051 850-1,100 (auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 110 1,995-2,280 1,980-2,261 Sesame (Black) 052 1,950-2,519 2,075-2,524 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,150 640-0,694 635-0,700 Rapeseeds 105 575-615 560-609 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 634 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,090 2,060 3,200-3,210 3,160-3,170 Castor oil commercial 723 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 733 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 850-0,855 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,350-3,355 3,310-3,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed