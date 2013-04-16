*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
*Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 900-1,100 900-1,125 891-1,051 850-1,100
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,145-1,150 1,095-1,100 1,115-1,120
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,160-1,161 1,110-1,111 1,130-1,131
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 609 612 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 631 634 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,090 2,060 3,200-3,210 3,160-3,170
Castor oil commercial 722 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 732 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 850-0,855 850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,350-3,355 3,310-3,315
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 32,000-32,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed