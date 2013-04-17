* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 1,04,000-1,05,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 876-1,075 3,000 891-1,100
Gondal 2,000 850-1,066 2,500 855-1,081
Jasdan 500 804-1,043 500 807-1,075
Jamnagar 1,000 881-1,082 --,500 854-1,093
Junagadh 2,000 807-1,054 1,500 798-1,067
Keshod --,500 778-1,037 --,500 790-1,035
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 905-1,075 900-1,100 876-1,038 891-1,051
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 110 1,977-2,200 1,995-2,280
Sesame (Black) 080 1,900-2,500 1,950-2,519
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,300 625-0,685 640-0,694
Rapeseeds 155 541-600 575-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 609 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 631 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,120 2,090 3,240-3,250 3,200-3,210
Castor oil commercial 715 722 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 725 732 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 850-0,855 850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,350-3,355
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed