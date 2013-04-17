*Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. *Sesame oil moved up further due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 905-1,075 900-1,100 876-1,038 891-1,051 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 612 609 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 631 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,090 3,240-3,250 3,200-3,210 Castor oil commercial 710 722 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 720 732 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 850-0,855 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,350-3,355 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,400-31,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed