* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were stable on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,02,000-1,03,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 885-1,072 2,500 876-1,075 Gondal 1,500 860-1,053 2,000 850-1,066 Jasdan 500 811-1,032 500 804-1,043 Jamnagar --,500 865-1,090 1,000 881-1,082 Junagadh 2,000 806-1,041 2,000 807-1,054 Keshod --,500 772-1,026 --,500 778-1,037 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 900-1,072 905-1,075 885-1,024 876-1,038 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 225 1,975-2,275 1,977-2,200 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,900-2,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,800 625-0,683 625-0,685 Rapeseeds 195 553-610 541-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 614 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 634 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 845-0,850 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed