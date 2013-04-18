BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 900-1,072 905-1,075 885-1,024 876-1,038 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 614 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 636 634 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 845-0,850 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,400-31,500 31,400-31,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M