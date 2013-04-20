* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 881-1,068 2,500 885-1,072 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 1,500 860-1,053 Jasdan 500 807-1,049 500 811-1,032 Jamnagar --,000 ----0,000 --,500 865-1,090 Junagadh 2,000 792-1,056 2,000 806-1,041 Keshod --,500 780-1,024 --,500 772-1,026 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 896-1,068 900-1,072 881-1,017 885-1,024 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 125 1,926-2,180 1,975-2,275 Sesame (Black) 195 1,994-2,504 1,900-2,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,750 620-0,675 625-0,683 Rapeseeds 350 550-611 553-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,220 1,875 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 614 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 636 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed