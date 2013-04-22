* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 876-1,033 2,500 881-1,068
Gondal 1,500 870-1,030 1,500 860-1,053
Jasdan 500 816-1,012 500 807-1,049
Jamnagar 1,000 823-1,064 --,500 865-1,090
Junagadh 1,500 774-1,032 2,000 792-1,056
Keshod --,500 765-1,015 --,500 780-1,024
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 885-1,033 896-1,068 876-0,990 881-1,017
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 095 1,980-2,351 1,926-2,180
Sesame (Black) 022 1,944-2,260 1,994-2,504
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,700 620-0,666 620-0,675
Rapeseeds 205 538-600 550-611
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,225 1,870 1,870
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 609 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 631 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250
Castor oil commercial 710 715 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 850-0,855 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed