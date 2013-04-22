* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 876-1,033 2,500 881-1,068 Gondal 1,500 870-1,030 1,500 860-1,053 Jasdan 500 816-1,012 500 807-1,049 Jamnagar 1,000 823-1,064 --,500 865-1,090 Junagadh 1,500 774-1,032 2,000 792-1,056 Keshod --,500 765-1,015 --,500 780-1,024 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 885-1,033 896-1,068 876-0,990 881-1,017 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 095 1,980-2,351 1,926-2,180 Sesame (Black) 022 1,944-2,260 1,994-2,504 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,700 620-0,666 620-0,675 Rapeseeds 205 538-600 550-611 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,225 1,870 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 631 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 710 715 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 720 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 850-0,855 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed