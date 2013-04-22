Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 22
*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 885-1,033 896-1,068 876-0,990 881-1,017
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,140-1,141 1,100-1,101 1,110-1,111
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,225 1,870 1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 603 609 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 625 631 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250
Castor oil commercial 705 715 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 715 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 845-0,850 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 31,000-31,100 31,400-31,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed