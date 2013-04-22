Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 22 *Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 885-1,033 896-1,068 876-0,990 881-1,017 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,140-1,141 1,100-1,101 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,225 1,870 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 603 609 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 625 631 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 705 715 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 715 725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 845-0,850 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,000-31,100 31,400-31,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed