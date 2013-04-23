* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 877-1,038 2,000 876-1,033 Gondal 1,000 850-1,023 1,500 870-1,030 Jasdan 500 827-1,014 500 816-1,012 Jamnagar 1,000 840-1,056 1,000 823-1,064 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,500 774-1,032 Keshod --,500 763-1,026 --,500 765-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 884-1,038 885-1,033 877-0,996 876-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 225 2,000-2,314 1,980-2,351 Sesame (Black) 085 2,091-2,509 1,944-2,260 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 625-0,673 620-0,666 Rapeseeds 132 540-590 538-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,225 1,875 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 625 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 715 705 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 725 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 840-0,845 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed