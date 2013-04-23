Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 1,15,000-1,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 877-1,038 2,000 876-1,033 Gondal 1,000 850-1,023 1,500 870-1,030 Jasdan 500 827-1,014 500 816-1,012 Jamnagar 1,000 840-1,056 1,000 823-1,064 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,500 774-1,032 Keshod --,500 763-1,026 --,500 765-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 884-1,038 885-1,033 877-0,996 876-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 225 2,000-2,314 1,980-2,351 Sesame (Black) 085 2,091-2,509 1,944-2,260 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 625-0,673 620-0,666 Rapeseeds 132 540-590 538-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,225 1,875 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 625 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 715 705 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 725 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 840-0,845 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.