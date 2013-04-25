* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,500 877-1,038
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 1,000 850-1,023
Jasdan 000 ----0,000 500 827-1,014
Jamnagar 1,500 832-1,059 1,000 840-1,056
Junagadh 2,500 799-1,035 1,500 774-1,032
Keshod --,500 770-1,024 --,500 763-1,026
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 884-1,038 000-0,000 877-0,996
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,000-2,314
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,091-2,509
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 625-0,673
Rapeseeds --- ----000 540-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,230 1,855 1,875
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,990
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 603 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 625 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250
Castor oil commercial 705 710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 715 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,100
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 840-0,845 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed