*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. *Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 884-1,038 000-0,000 877-0,996 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,230 1,857 1,875 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 607 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 629 625 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 705 710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 715 720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,000-31,100 31,000-31,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed