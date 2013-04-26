* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further on restricted demand from consumers. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 878-1,052 2,500 877-1,038 Gondal 2,500 871-1,034 1,000 850-1,023 Jasdan 500 803-1,023 500 827-1,014 Jamnagar --,500 835-1,077 1,500 832-1,059 Junagadh 1,500 790-1,024 2,500 799-1,035 Keshod --,500 765-1,015 --,500 770-1,024 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 886-1,052 884-1,038 878-1,015 877-0,996 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 300 1,975-2,200 2,000-2,314 Sesame (Black) 245 2,074-2,500 2,091-2,509 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,600 620-0,665 625-0,673 Rapeseeds 190 555-580 540-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,215 1,850 1,857 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 629 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 705 705 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 715 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed