* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further on restricted demand from consumers.
* Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 878-1,052 2,500 877-1,038
Gondal 2,500 871-1,034 1,000 850-1,023
Jasdan 500 803-1,023 500 827-1,014
Jamnagar --,500 835-1,077 1,500 832-1,059
Junagadh 1,500 790-1,024 2,500 799-1,035
Keshod --,500 765-1,015 --,500 770-1,024
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 886-1,052 884-1,038 878-1,015 877-0,996
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 300 1,975-2,200 2,000-2,314
Sesame (Black) 245 2,074-2,500 2,091-2,509
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,600 620-0,665 625-0,673
Rapeseeds 190 555-580 540-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,210 1,215 1,850 1,857
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 607 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 629 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250
Castor oil commercial 705 705 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 715 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 840-0,845 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed