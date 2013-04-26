*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from retailers.
*Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure.
*Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 886-1,052 884-1,038 878-1,015 877-0,996
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,837 1,857
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 611 607 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 633 629 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250
Castor oil commercial 703 705 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 713 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 31,000-31,100 31,000-31,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed