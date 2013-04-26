*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from retailers. *Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 886-1,052 884-1,038 878-1,015 877-0,996 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 1,837 1,857 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 611 607 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 629 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 703 705 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 713 715 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 31,000-31,100 31,000-31,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed