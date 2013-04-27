Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 27 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 875-1,045 3,000 878-1,052 Gondal 2,000 865-1,023 2,500 871-1,034 Jasdan 500 827-1,026 500 803-1,023 Jamnagar 1,000 833-1,085 --,500 835-1,077 Junagadh 1,000 805-1,036 1,500 790-1,024 Keshod --,500 791-1,013 --,500 765-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 884-1,045 886-1,052 875-1,012 878-1,015 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 135 1,980-2,200 1,975-2,200 Sesame (Black) 030 2,000-2,469 2,074-2,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,450 622-0,663 620-0,665 Rapeseeds 135 541-580 555-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,200 1,825 1,837 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 633 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 700 703 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 710 713 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 845-0,850 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed