Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 27
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 875-1,045 3,000 878-1,052
Gondal 2,000 865-1,023 2,500 871-1,034
Jasdan 500 827-1,026 500 803-1,023
Jamnagar 1,000 833-1,085 --,500 835-1,077
Junagadh 1,000 805-1,036 1,500 790-1,024
Keshod --,500 791-1,013 --,500 765-1,015
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 884-1,045 886-1,052 875-1,012 878-1,015
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 135 1,980-2,200 1,975-2,200
Sesame (Black) 030 2,000-2,469 2,074-2,500
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,450 622-0,663 620-0,665
Rapeseeds 135 541-580 555-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,200 1,825 1,837
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 611 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 633 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250
Castor oil commercial 700 703 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 710 713 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 845-0,850 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed