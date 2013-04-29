* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,871-1,037 02,500 0,875-1,045
Gondal 01,500 856-1,024 02,000 865-1,023
Jasdan 0,500 826-1,015 0,500 827-1,026
Jamnagar 01,000 840-1,063 01,000 833-1,085
Junagadh 01,500 790-1,012 01,000 805-1,036
Keshod 00,500 780-1,005 00,500 791-1,013
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,878-1,037 0,884-1,045 0,871-1,005 0,875-1,012
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,130 2,020-2,195 1,980-2,200
Sesame (Black) 0,035 2,215-2,500 2,000-2,469
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,125 0,610-0,660 0,622-0,663
Rapeseeds 140 549-580 541-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,185 1,805 1,815
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250
Castor oil commercial 0,695 0,700 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,705 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed