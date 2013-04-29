* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,871-1,037 02,500 0,875-1,045 Gondal 01,500 856-1,024 02,000 865-1,023 Jasdan 0,500 826-1,015 0,500 827-1,026 Jamnagar 01,000 840-1,063 01,000 833-1,085 Junagadh 01,500 790-1,012 01,000 805-1,036 Keshod 00,500 780-1,005 00,500 791-1,013 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,878-1,037 0,884-1,045 0,871-1,005 0,875-1,012 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,130 2,020-2,195 1,980-2,200 Sesame (Black) 0,035 2,215-2,500 2,000-2,469 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,125 0,610-0,660 0,622-0,663 Rapeseeds 140 549-580 541-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,185 1,805 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 0,695 0,700 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,705 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed