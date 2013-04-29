*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. *Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 878-1,037 884-1,045 871-1,005 875-1,012 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,120-1,121 1,080-1,081 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,185 1,800 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 604 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 626 630 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,120 2,120 3,240-3,250 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 695 700 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 705 710 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 840-0,845 845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,390-3,395 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 30,400-30,500 31,000-31,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed