*Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers. *Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. *Sesame oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 885-1,050 878-1,037 870-1,015 871-1,005 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,170 1,175 1,795 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 604 604 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 626 626 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,120 3,260-3,270 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 693 695 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 703 705 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 30,000-30,100 30,400-30,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed