* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,872-1,015 01,500 0,870-1,050 Gondal 01,000 866-1,024 01,500 850-1,032 Jasdan 0,500 787-1,002 0,500 802-1,014 Jamnagar 01,000 845-1,061 01,500 860-1,053 Junagadh 01,500 784-1,005 01,000 776-1,009 Keshod 00,500 770-0,997 00,500 770-1,002 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,883-1,015 0,885-1,050 0,872-1,001 0,870-1,015 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,080 1,871-2,301 1,900-2,100 Sesame (Black) 0,056 2,000-2,300 1,911-2,225 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 0,616-0,659 0,610-0,660 Rapeseeds 070 539-580 541-589 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,170 1,770 1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 604 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 626 626 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,698 0,693 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,708 0,703 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,000-2,005 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,010-2,015 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,770-0,775 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed