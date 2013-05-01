*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
*Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 883-1,015 885-1,050 872-1,001 870-1,015
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,170 1,770 1,795
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 604 604 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 626 626 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 698 693 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 708 703 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,990-1,995 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,000-2,005 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,020-2,025 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,030 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 30,000-30,100 30,000-30,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed