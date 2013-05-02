* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,875-1,043 02,000 0,872-1,015 Gondal 01,500 848-1,033 01,000 866-1,024 Jasdan 0,500 775-1,021 0,500 787-1,002 Jamnagar 01,000 850-1,049 01,000 845-1,061 Junagadh 01,000 770-1,032 01,500 784-1,005 Keshod 00,500 756-1,006 00,500 770-0,997 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,880-1,043 0,883-1,015 0,875-1,005 0,872-1,001 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,080 2,000-2,184 1,871-2,301 Sesame (Black) 0,040 1,950-2,370 2,000-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,610-0,662 0,616-0,659 Rapeseeds 110 521-564 539-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,150 1,745 1,770 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,910 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 604 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 626 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,696 0,698 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,706 0,708 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,980-1,985 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil label tin 1,990-1,995 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,010-2,015 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,020 2,030 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed