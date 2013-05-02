*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. *Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 880-1,043 883-1,015 875-1,005 872-1,001 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,110-1,111 1,070-1,071 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,150 1,755 1,770 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,910 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 601 604 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 623 626 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 695 698 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 705 708 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,975-1,980 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,985-1,990 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,005-2,010 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,020 2,030 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 835-0,840 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 30,000-30,100 30,000-30,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed