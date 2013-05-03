* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,850-1,025 02,000 0,875-1,043 Gondal 01,000 823-1,015 01,500 848-1,033 Jasdan 0,500 786-1,026 0,500 775-1,021 Jamnagar 02,000 848-1,063 01,000 850-1,049 Junagadh 01,000 765-1,014 01,000 770-1,032 Keshod 00,500 745-1,000 00,500 756-1,006 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,891-1,025 0,880-1,043 0,850-0,990 0,875-1,005 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,200 1,900-2,100 2,000-2,184 Sesame (Black) 0,025 1,525-2,200 1,950-2,370 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,150 0,607-0,664 0,610-0,662 Rapeseeds 095 525-567 521-564 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,140 1,740 1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,910 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 601 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 623 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,695 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,705 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,020 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed