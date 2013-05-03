* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,850-1,025 02,000 0,875-1,043
Gondal 01,000 823-1,015 01,500 848-1,033
Jasdan 0,500 786-1,026 0,500 775-1,021
Jamnagar 02,000 848-1,063 01,000 850-1,049
Junagadh 01,000 765-1,014 01,000 770-1,032
Keshod 00,500 745-1,000 00,500 756-1,006
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,891-1,025 0,880-1,043 0,850-0,990 0,875-1,005
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,200 1,900-2,100 2,000-2,184
Sesame (Black) 0,025 1,525-2,200 1,950-2,370
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,150 0,607-0,664 0,610-0,662
Rapeseeds 095 525-567 521-564
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,130 1,140 1,740 1,755
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,910
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 601 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 623 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,695 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,705 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,010 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed