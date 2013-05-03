*Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Palm olien dropped due to weak advices from global markets.
*Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 891-1,025 880-1,043 850-0,990 875-1,005
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,140 1,735 1,755
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,890 1,910
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 601 601 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 623 623 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 690 695 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 700 705 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,975-1,980 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,010 2,020
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 830-0,835 835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 30,000-30,100 30,000-30,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed