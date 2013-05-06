* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,750-1,021 01,500 0,850-1,025
Gondal 01,000 790-1,009 01,000 823-1,015
Jasdan 0,500 760-1,013 0,500 786-1,026
Jamnagar 01,500 825-1,055 02,000 848-1,063
Junagadh 01,500 750-1,003 01,000 765-1,014
Keshod 00,500 740-0,994 00,500 745-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,775-1,021 0,891-1,025 0,750-0,975 0,850-0,990
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,200 1,700-2,160 1,900-2,100
Sesame (Black) 0,120 1,900-2,481 1,525-2,200
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,975 0,601-0,655 0,607-0,664
Rapeseeds 145 515-572 525-567
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,120 1,740 1,735
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,880
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 601 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 623 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,690 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,700 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed