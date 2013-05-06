* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,750-1,021 01,500 0,850-1,025 Gondal 01,000 790-1,009 01,000 823-1,015 Jasdan 0,500 760-1,013 0,500 786-1,026 Jamnagar 01,500 825-1,055 02,000 848-1,063 Junagadh 01,500 750-1,003 01,000 765-1,014 Keshod 00,500 740-0,994 00,500 745-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,775-1,021 0,891-1,025 0,750-0,975 0,850-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,200 1,700-2,160 1,900-2,100 Sesame (Black) 0,120 1,900-2,481 1,525-2,200 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,975 0,601-0,655 0,607-0,664 Rapeseeds 145 515-572 525-567 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,120 1,740 1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 601 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 623 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,690 0,690 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,700 0,700 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,965-1,970 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil label tin 1,975-1,980 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,995-2,000 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed