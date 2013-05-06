*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from consumers. *Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 775-1,021 885-1,026 750-0,975 833-0,987 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,085-1,090 1,035-1,040 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,100-1,101 1,050-1,051 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,105 1,120 1,700 1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,870 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 601 601 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 623 623 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 690 695 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 700 705 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,950-1,955 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,960-1,965 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,980-1,985 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,990 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 825-0,830 830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 790-0,795 790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 30,000-30,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed