* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,735-1,031 01,000 0,750-1,021
Gondal 01,500 760-1,012 01,000 790-1,009
Jasdan 0,500 750-1,000 0,500 760-1,013
Jamnagar 01,000 798-1,046 01,500 825-1,055
Junagadh 01,500 745-0,990 01,500 750-1,003
Keshod 00,500 723-0,988 00,500 740-0,994
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,760-1,031 0,775-1,021 0,735-0,965 0,750-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,120 1,900-2,100 1,700-2,160
Sesame (Black) 0,012 1,800-2,130 1,900-2,481
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,825 0,608-0,655 0,601-0,655
Rapeseeds 135 520-581 515-572
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,115 1,105 1,710 1,700
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,870
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 601 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 623 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 0,680 0,690 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 0,690 0,700 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil label tin 1,970-1,975 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 1,990
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed