* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,735-1,031 01,000 0,750-1,021 Gondal 01,500 760-1,012 01,000 790-1,009 Jasdan 0,500 750-1,000 0,500 760-1,013 Jamnagar 01,000 798-1,046 01,500 825-1,055 Junagadh 01,500 745-0,990 01,500 750-1,003 Keshod 00,500 723-0,988 00,500 740-0,994 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-1,031 0,775-1,021 0,735-0,965 0,750-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,120 1,900-2,100 1,700-2,160 Sesame (Black) 0,012 1,800-2,130 1,900-2,481 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,825 0,608-0,655 0,601-0,655 Rapeseeds 135 520-581 515-572 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,115 1,105 1,710 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,880 1,870 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 601 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 623 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,680 0,690 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 0,690 0,700 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil label tin 1,970-1,975 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,990-1,995 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,000 1,990 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed